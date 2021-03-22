Algeria: Djerad - Government Supports Innovators, Pivotal to Modern Economy

Oran (Algeria) — Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad stressed Saturday the government's commitment to supporting innovators, pivotal to the building of a modern economy.

The Algerian government has decided "to support innovators wherever they are," Djerad said in a video link to participants at the regional conference on startups in the west of the country (ORAN DISRUPT 2021).

The prime minister said that the series of regional conferences held on Startups "show our deep conviction of the existence of Algerian talent in all regions and provinces."

"We believe that innovation is the only way to build a modern economy based on the scientific capabilities of our young people."

The prime minister pointed out that "our country needs today companies that create wealth and attract skilled experts from the Algerian University."

The country "needs their skills and their innovation, the only engine for economic development in all regions of the world."

He also stressed the need to intensify efforts and involve all actors, based in Algeria or abroad, to achieve this objective.