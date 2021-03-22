Angola: Rain Claims Five Lives, Two Missing in Luanda

19 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Five dead, two missing, 2,770 people displaced and the overflow of retention basins are the data made available today (Friday), by the National Service for Civil Protection and Firefighters (SNPCB), following the rain that fell Tuesday over Luanda.

According to the provincial Civil Protection and Fire Service (SNPCB), two deaths were registered in the municipalities of Luanda and Viana due to electrocution and three due to the victims being dragged by the strong current of water in Cacuaco and Kilamba Kiaxi.

The body of the girl who was on the list of the missing, due to having been dragged by water in the area of the Urbanização Nova Vida, on the Cambamba river, appeared at the Mussulo embankment. At this moment two people are still missing in the municipalities of Luanda and Viana.

The rain, which started at 9.15am to 12.30pm, caused the overflow of the Cazenga, Talatona and Viana retention basins and the falling of seven trees, some on vehicles, in the municipality of Luanda.

The Civil Protection and Fire Service said that the municipality most affected by the impact of the rain and with the most flooded homes was Cazenga.

