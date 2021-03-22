Angola: Cabinda Receives 12,000 Covid-19 Vaccines

19 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cabinda — At least 12,000 vaccines against Covid-19 arrived this morning in Cabinda, for the vaccination roll out set to start on Saturday.

The Minister of Health, Silvia Lutucuta, came to Cabinda with the purpose of delivering the vaccines to the Provincial Commission of Contingency and Prevention against Covid-19.

During the visit to the 70 health technicians, including volunteers in refreshing courses for the vaccination campaign, Silvia Lutucuta recommended for the care to be taken during the administration of the doses, avoiding waste.

Cabinda's deputy governor for the political and social sector, Miguel dos Santos Oliveira, said conditions were in place for the success of the campaign in Cabinda.

