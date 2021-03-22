Sudan: New British Ambassador Will 'Work Towards Success of Sudan's Transitional Government'

Khartoum — The United Kingdom's new ambassador to Khartoum, Giles Lever, said that his country "supports democracy" and is working towards "the success of the transitional government to achieve its goals and consolidate peace projects" during a speech on Thursday.

Addressing the first forum of state governors, he said that his country is seeking, through international organisations, to draw attention to investment opportunities in Sudan and cancel the country's significant debt. Sudan owes over $60 billion to countries and international financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund.

He explained that his country "supports the positive spirit shown by the governors for the sake of development and the establishment of the pillars of stability for those suffering from displacement and asylum situations through their states."

On Monday, Lever was announced as the new Ambassador to the Republic of Sudan in succession to Irfan Siddiq. He will take up his appointment in September 2021.

UK Special Envoy to Sudan and South Sudan, Robert Fairweather, visited Cairo to discuss the situation in Sudan and South Sudan with Deputy Foreign Minister for African Affairs, Hamdi Lowza, and other government officials, according to a statement on Monday.

The visit follows the recent visits of Egyptian President Abdelfattah El Sisi to Khartoum and Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok to Cairo.

Before arriving in Cairo, Fairweather visited Khartoum and met with Hamdok to express the UK's intent to provide a bridging loan of £330 million to clear Sudan's arrears with the African Development Bank. He also met with Deputy Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti', to discuss transitional justice and the situation in South Sudan.