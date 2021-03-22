Angola, Japan Sign Digital Television Expansion Deal

19 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The technical agreement for the implementation of the migration process to terrestrial digital television (TDT) in the country was signed Friday in Luanda, between the Ministry of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Media and Japan International Cooperation Angency (JICA).

The two-year agreement consists of developing a master plan, including a schedule for migration to new services such as multimedia transmission, acquisition of transmission equipment, among other services.

Japan guarantees technical support, training of staff inside and outside the country and sending technological equipment to implement the process in the country.

Angola plans to have digital terrestrial television throughout the country, as of 2023, as part of the modernisation of the telecommunications, information technologies and media sector.

Initially, 350,000 euros per year will be applied to the pilot project in the provinces of Luanda, Malanje and Cabinda.

The Minister of Telecommunication, Information Technologies and Media, Manuel Homem, said that with TDT the country would be able to transmit contents and implement long-distance education programmes.

Manuel Homem highlighted the adoption of the Japanese-Brazilian TDT standard, allowing technicians to work on the practical implementation of the project.

