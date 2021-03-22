Zimbabwe: Residents' Group Urges BCC to Prioritise Road Upgrades

22 March 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mbekezeli Ncube

The Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) has urged the local authority to consider road reparations around the city as one of the major projects for the upcoming period.

Roads in the country's second largest city are in a dilapidated state, with potholes in almost every street and avenue as well as highways heading to and from the central business district.

BPRA secretary for administration, Thembalani Dube told NewZimbabwe.com that there has been an outcry from motorists who say potholes have damaged their vehicles and are a potential cause for road traffic accidents.

"The state of roads in the city is very bad. For example, Luveve road, Masiyephambili road especially heading to Ngozi Mine as well as Pumula or Hyde Park road.

"These roads are full of potholes and as BPRA, we are urging the local authority to prioritise road reparations because drivers are facing a difficult task of driving on potholes.

"As representatives of Bulawayo residents, we expect the city council to take this as a serious and important matter.

"We know that the government had also promised to intervene and help, can something please be done sooner rather than later," said Dube.

City mayor Solomon Mguni said Bulawayo needs at least US$700 million to undertake projects involving water and roads.

Only 30 percent of the city's roads are considered to be in good condition, leaving almost the rest in need of repair with others needing replacement.

In some city residential, some youths now use some loose forms of material to temporarily feel up as a means of soliciting for petty money from motorists.

