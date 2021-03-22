Zimbabwe: Afdis Appoints Stanley Muchenje As New Managing Director

22 March 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

AFRICAN Distillers (Private) Limited has announced the appointment of Stanley Muchenje as the new substantive managing director (MD).

The appointment is effective 1 April 2021.

He replaces Cecil Gombera who retires from the cane spirit beverages manufacturer at the end of this month.

Afdis board chairman, Pearson Gowero notified of the new development.

"The board wishes to announce the appointment of Stanley Muchenje as the managing director of the company with effect from 1 April 2021," he said.

Muchenje is a seasoned marketer and holds a Business Studies (Honours) degree from the University of Zimbabwe and a Master of Philosophy Marketing from the Institute of Marketing Management (IMM-SA).

He joins the company from another Zimbabwe Stock Exchange listed company Delta Beverages where he served as sales executive.

Muchenje has vast experience in the beverages industry having been seconded to liquor manufacturing giants SABMiller.

Meanwhile, the Afdis board thanked the outgoing MD for his service.

Gombera joined Afdis in October 2012 as the chief operating officer before he was named MD on 1 July 2013, a position he holds until his exit this month-end.

"The board is grateful to him for significant strategic leadership and contribution towards business growth," the board chairman said.

