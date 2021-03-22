Tunisia: Covid-19 - Kasserine Reports One More Death and 23 Infections

20 March 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A one more Coronavirus death was reported in the governorate of Kasserine in the past 24h, taking the toll to 252 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

23 further infections were recorded in the region from 143 conducted tests, bringing the tally to 6,542, according to the lastest report of the local health directorate. Besides, the number of health professionals who had received the vaccine has reached 101 persons since the launch of the vaccination campaign in the region last Saturday, basic health deputy-director Moncef Mhamdi stated to TAP.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania Bids Farewell to Magufuli as Suluhu Takes Reins
Tanzania Swears In First Woman President, Samia Hassan Suluhu
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Three Major Challenges Facing Ethiopia
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.