Tunisia: Covid-19 - Kasserine Reports One More Death and 23 Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — A one more Coronavirus death was reported in the governorate of Kasserine in the past 24h, taking the toll to 252 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

23 further infections were recorded in the region from 143 conducted tests, bringing the tally to 6,542, according to the lastest report of the local health directorate. Besides, the number of health professionals who had received the vaccine has reached 101 persons since the launch of the vaccination campaign in the region last Saturday, basic health deputy-director Moncef Mhamdi stated to TAP.