Egypt: Minister - Presidential Directives to Establish Government Services Complex in All Governorates

20 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait said there are presidential directives to establish government services complex in all governorates, noting that such complexes shall include branches of the General Authority for Investment, the Real Estate Taxation Authority, the income tax department, the value-added tax department, and the national library and archives of Egypt.

This will contribute to facilitating procedures for citizens and stimulating investment, Maait said, adding that the government services complex branch in Sharm El-Sheikh is set to open by the end of June 2022.

The minister made the remarks during his inauguration of the real estate taxation directorate in Sharm el Sheikh city, in the presence of South Sinai Governor Khaled Fouda, among other senior officials.

The inauguration comes as part of activities to mark South Sinai's national day.

