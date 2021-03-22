Tunisia: Hachemi Louzir Receives First Shot of 'Sputnik' Vaccine Against Covid-19

20 March 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Director of the National Vaccination Campaign against the Coronavirus Hachemi Louzir, who is among the priority groups for vaccination as he operates in the front line, received the first shot of the Russian vaccine Sputnik.

The Health Ministry said in a press release on Friday that Louzir, who is registered on the EVAX e-platform, had been invited to be inoculated against the Covid19 vaccine.

The vaccination campaign against the coronavirus has recorded a low turnout, said adviser to the Health Minister Ines Ayadi, specifying that only 5,538 health professionals have been vaccinated since the start of the vaccination campaign on March 13.

She indicated in a statement to TAP that 16 thousand professionals registered on the EVAX platform have been invited to be vaccinated via SMS.

The registration process on the EVAX platform is seeing a low participation rate with only 604 thousand people on March 19, at 2.00 p.m..

The Health Ministry seeks to vaccinate 50% of the Tunisian population before the end of the current year.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

