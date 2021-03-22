Tunisia: Coronavirus - 16 More Fatalities and 841 Infections Reported On March 18

Tunis/Tunisia — 16 more COVID-19 fatalities and 841 infections from 5,653 tests, reported on March 18, according to the Health Ministry.

In its daily report on the epidemiological situation in the country, the ministry pointed ou that the death toll has hit 8,506 since the outbreak of the pandemic and the infection cases 244,776, including 211,561 recoveries.

578 recoveries were recorded on March 18 in addition to 1,025 hospitalisations, 260 of whom in ICU and 89 under ventilators in public and private health facilities.