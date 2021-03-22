Tunisia: Coronavirus - 16 More Fatalities and 841 Infections Reported On March 18

20 March 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 16 more COVID-19 fatalities and 841 infections from 5,653 tests, reported on March 18, according to the Health Ministry.

In its daily report on the epidemiological situation in the country, the ministry pointed ou that the death toll has hit 8,506 since the outbreak of the pandemic and the infection cases 244,776, including 211,561 recoveries.

578 recoveries were recorded on March 18 in addition to 1,025 hospitalisations, 260 of whom in ICU and 89 under ventilators in public and private health facilities.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania Bids Farewell to Magufuli as Suluhu Takes Reins
Tanzania Swears In First Woman President, Samia Hassan Suluhu
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Three Major Challenges Facing Ethiopia
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.