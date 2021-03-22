South Sudan: SLM Mainstream Rebel Movement Meets South Sudan President

20 March 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Juba — Salva Kiir, President of South Sudan, met Abdelwahid El Nur, leader of the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM-AW), and his accompanying delegation in Juba this week.

The accompanying delegation included SLM-AW vice president Maj Gen Abdallah Haran Adam and the official spokesperson, Abdelrahman El Nayir.

In a press statement the SLM-AW said that the two parties had discussed how Sudan can achieve comprehensive peace.

El Nur praised the government of South Sudan, and urged Kiir to facilitate a national dialogue for Sudanese political parties to address the root causes of conflict in the country.

According to the delegation, "South Sudan knows best the complexities of the Sudanese crisis and solutions," and has a strategic interest in the stability of Sudan.

The SLM-AW delegation also thanked Kiir, the past leaders of the SLM-AW, and the people of South Sudan, "for their sincere efforts to promote peace in Sudan and the shelter they provided for the millions of Sudanese who were displaced by the former regime" under Omar Al Bashir.

Earlier this week, the SLM-AW confirmed that the visit to Juba is unrelated to their negotiations with the Sudanese government in Khartoum, about which the SLM-AW has already expressed its opinion.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania Bids Farewell to Magufuli as Suluhu Takes Reins
Tanzania Swears In First Woman President, Samia Hassan Suluhu
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Three Major Challenges Facing Ethiopia
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.