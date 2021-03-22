Sudan: Hamdok Advocates 'Democracy At the Local Level' in Sudan

Khartoum — Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok said the "main issue in this transition towards democracy and good governance is the issue of local government, which seeks a real and broad participation of citizens in decision-making," on Thursday.

In a Facebook post following the closing session of the Forum of State Governors, Hamdok said that local government also brings the administration closer to Sudanese people and allows them to "govern themselves by themselves."

"Democracy at the local level, in addition to bringing issues of governance closer to health, education and other services, also contributes to refining the expertise and experiences of those working in public affairs and consolidating the democratic process and linking it directly to sustainable development issues."

The outcomes of the forum will be coordinated between governors and federal state institutions to develop a roadmap for its implementation.

Issues of decentralised governance are related to the National Project and the Constitutional National Conference, which has been delayed for the last 65 years.

The new British ambassador to Khartoum also spoke at the forum this week, which has been taking place every fortnight.