Egypt: Health Minister - 250,000 to Be Vaccinated Against Covide-19 This Week

20 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Health Minister Hala Zayed said on Saturday 20/03/2021 that her ministry targets to vaccinate around 250,000 medical workers and eligible citizens against Covid-19 by the end of this week.

During a meeting with health officials from all governorates, Zayed directed to increase the number of medical centers allocated for administering the vaccine doses, in the governorates with the highest infections.

Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed said the minister followed up on the process of administering the vaccine doses to medical staff and eligible citizens, who include the elderly and those with chronic diseases.

Earlier this month, Egypt initiated mass vaccinations against Covid-19, starting with the elderly and patients with chronic diseases.

Egypt received on Saturday a shipment of 300,000 doses of a vaccine manufactured by the Chinese pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm, as a gift from China.

In February, Egypt received a 300,000-dose batch of the Sinopharm vaccine, also donated by China.

Egypt has so far confirmed a total of 194,127 coronavirus cases resulting in 11,512 deaths.

