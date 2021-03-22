Namibian Independence Day

21 March 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Antony J. Blinken

On behalf of the Government of the United States, I offer congratulations to all Namibians on the 31st anniversary of your country's independence.

Namibia and the United States share an enduring partnership grounded in our common democratic values and commitment to the rule of law. Our mutual efforts ensure freedom, security, and health for both our peoples. Against the backdrop of the global pandemic, our cooperation on health issues - built over 20 years of shared investments to fight HIV/AIDS - has never been more important and continues to prove that the United States and Namibia are stronger together. Our bond will grow even stronger as we jointly combat climate change and nurture bilateral trade and other ties that will define our friendship for years to come.

Please accept my best wishes on this auspicious day.

Read the original article on State Department.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: State Department

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania Bids Farewell to Magufuli as Suluhu Takes Reins
Tanzania Swears In First Woman President, Samia Hassan Suluhu
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Three Major Challenges Facing Ethiopia
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.