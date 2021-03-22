Kenya/Uganda: Kasumba Checked in Just At the Right Time

We finally unleashed Ugandan import Umar Kasumba in our league match against battle- hardened Wazito Football Club on Saturday.

Those who watched the match at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Annex can attest to the stellar showing by the boys. Even though they drew with Wazito, from their fighting spirit, opponents should expect a tough time.

Bandari coach Andres Cassa Mbungo gave Kasumba a chance to play less than 10 minutes of the game, and the fleet-footed striker rose to the occasion and charmed spectators.

Experienced Wazito coach Francis Kimanzi was even forced to reorganise his defence to keep the Ugandan lad in check.

It is important to note that before Kasumba's move to Zambia's Zesco United FC two seasons ago, he was the top scorer in the Kenyan Premier League with 17 goals while playing for Sofapaka.

With Bandari's leading strikers Shaban Kenga out injured, Yema Mwama sick and David Kingatua having left for Sofapaka during this mid transfer window to be close to his family in Nairobi, Kasumba's debut against Wazito must be sending shivers down rivals' spines.

Team morale high

Bandari frustrated Wazito the entire game. The game ended 2-2, but again, it emboldened the team's dream of winning the league title for the first time.

Kudos to Bandari's sponsors Kenya Ports Authority management and the board of trustees for ensuring funds are available to facilitate Kasumba's transfer.

The KPA management has cleared the players' arrears which had threatened the team's stability following the departure of former Managing Director Daniel Manduku.

The trustees and the team have a good working relationship and morale in the team is high.

It is not surprising that Bandari has contributed two players, Danson Chetambe and Hassan Abdallah, to Harambee Stars, while Burudian goalkeeper, Justin Ndikumana, has been recalled to the national team in his country.

We need more corporates to support Bandari. The team needs to play international friendlies to sharpen their skills and perform better.