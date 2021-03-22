Kenya: Mwangi Confident as Men's Team Falls to Uganda Again

Kenya women's hockey team coach Jacqueline Mwangi says the wins against Uganda in the international friendlies matches that ended Sunday at the Sikh Union, Nairobi is an indication of better things to come.

Her sentiments came after the women's team wrapped up the three-day test matches with a 5-0 win. Flavia Mutiva, captain Gilly Okumu, Carolyne Guchu, Alice Owiti, and Maureen Okumu scored for Kenya.

Mwangi said the first match where Kenya humiliated their opponents 11-0 on Thursday, before a 6-0 win on Saturday, was as a result of trying a new system.

"Of course people might be wondering why the scores went down in day two and today, but what they don't know is that we were trying a system of building from behind.

And though the results wouldn't have come in immediately, it's something we are building for future and more so the forthcoming under-21 Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana in August," Mwangi said.

Uganda coach Sandra Namusoke said they picked alot of positives from the friendlies.

"We need to work on the endurance. Today was an improved performance as we were able to hold them in the first quarter where they didn't score. This means that with proper preparations we can ruffle a few feathers," said Namusoke.

"In Uganda, we only have four women's teams that feature in the league and therefore there is no competition but we hope that things will be better. I had few players to choose from for this event but ahead of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations I believe we will have many players to select from," he added.

Both teams failed to score in the first quarter although Kenya were a better side but they couldn't convert the chances.

Guchu then scored a fantastic field goal in the 23rd minute as Uganda chased the game. Uganda would later contain Kenya as they trailed 0-1 at the half break.

In the second half, the pep talk from coach Mwangi seemed to have worked as Kenya returned with gusto and speedy forward Okumu scored another superb field goal to give Kenya a 2-0 lead.

Uganda lost momentum and had unforced errors as Mutiva and Karanja converted penalty corners in the 41st and 46th minutes respectively.

Owiti wrapped up the win with a field goal in the 59th minute. Once again, Kenya men's team succumbed to Uganda 2-0 at the same venue. Brian Bayuule and Alfred Agaba scored for Uganda.

The side coached by Fedhils Kimanzi had gone down to Uganda 1-0 on Saturday having played to a 1-1 draw last Thursday.