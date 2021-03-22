Gambia: Saintfeit Recalls Key Players for Gambia Crucial Afcon Qualifiers

Gambia coach Tom Saintfiet has recalled Assan Ceesay, Lamin Jallow, Sulayman Marreh and Alasana Manneh to his squad for the crucial Total Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 qualifiers against Angola and DR Congo.

The quartet missed the Gambia's double header against Gabon in November 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Scorpions are currently top of Group D with seven points, and they need to beat Angola and hope Gabon triumph over DR Congo to book their place at the Total Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in their history.

Belgian coach Saintfiet named Elfsborg defender Maudo Jarjué and Livorno's Yusupha Bobb in his 25-man squad for the two important matches later this month.

They will host the Palancas Negras of Angola in Bakau on March 25 before travelling to face DR Congo's Leopards in Kinshasa four days later.

Unattached trio, goalkeeper Modou Jobe, midfielder Ebrima Sohna and captain Pa Modou Jagne have also made the squad, but there was no place for inform striker Ali Sowe.

Saintfiet will have to do without former Swansea winger Modou Barrow who misses after his club refused to release him due to the quarantine rules in South Korea.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Modou Jobe (Unattached), Sheikh Sibi (Verona, Italy), Baboucar Gaye (RW Koblenz, Germany)

Defenders: Omar Colley (Sampdoria, Italy), Buba Sanneh (AGF Aarhus, Denmark), Pa Modou Jagne (Unattached), Noah Sonko Sundberg (FK Ostersund, Sweden), Ngine Faye Njie (Casa Sports, Senegal), Dawda Ngum (Brönshöj BK, Denmark), Maudo Jarjue (lfsborg IF, Sweden)

Midfielders: Mohammed Mbye (FC Trollhättan, Sweden), Ebrima Sohna (Unattached), Sulayman Marreh (KAA Gent, Belgium), Alasana Manneh (Gornik Zabrze, Poland), Yusupha Bobb (Livorno, Italy), Kalifa Manneh (Catania, Italy)

Forwards: Ablie Jallow (RFC Seraing, Belgium), Abdoulie Sanyang (Beerschot, Belgium) , Musa Barrow (Bologna, Italy), Lamin Jallow (Vicenza, Italy, Buba Jobe (Norrby IF, Sweden), Assan Ceesay (FC Zurich, Switzerland), Steve Trawally (Ajman, UAE), Muhammed Badamosi (KV Kortrijk, Belgium), Nuha Marong (Granada, Spain)