Rwanda: Premier League Set to Be Played in Four Groups

21 March 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Due to long halts because of COVID-19 pandemic, Rwanda's Football Federation (FERWAFA) decided to play the Rwandan Premier League in the form of a group stage instead of the usual round-robin league.

According to FERWAFA spokesperson Jules Karangwa, four-groups format is adopted, pending the go-ahead from the Government.

Each group will be made up of four teams who face meet each other home and away, before going on to the knockout stages to determine league champions.

The teams that will reach the final will represent Rwanda in 2021/22 Total CAF Champions League and Total CAF Confederation Cup.

Karangwa said that depending on the approval, the league might be played between four to six weeks.

"We have come up with the idea of grouping teams so that we can finish the league before June, as we want to go with CAF calendar for the coming season," he added.

The league will kick off on April 15th. The teams will be playing home and away, and the top two teams will proceed to the quarterfinals.

The last time this format was applied in 1993, where Kiyovu Sports won the title after beating Mukura Victory Sports 3-0 in the final.

The same format occurred in the 1989/1990 season when Kiyovu Sports won the trophy by beating Panthères Noirs 2-1.

In December, the league was canceled on its third day, with four matches already postponed due to COVID-19.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania Bids Farewell to Magufuli as Suluhu Takes Reins
Tanzania Swears In First Woman President, Samia Hassan Suluhu
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Three Major Challenges Facing Ethiopia
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.