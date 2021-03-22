Africa: Mubiru - Uganda Cranes Prepare for Total Afcon Qualifiers

Uganda Cranes Assistant Coach Abdallah Mubiru has hinted on the significance of the remaining two Total AFCON qualifiers matches, at home against Burkina Faso and away to Malawi.

Mubiru has given the detailed catalogue of preparations, the anticipated approach of these games, returning players to the team fold as he rallied the fans to support the team at all times.

How are the preparations going on?

Abdallah Mubiru: The preparations started ten days ago as we have been engaged in private talks with each of the summoned players to help with the psychology. There will be technical sessions with on field preparations before the whole group converges on Monday, 22nd March 2021 to embark on the technical approach of the game.

How crucial are these two matches?

Both matches are equally important. Whereas we need to seal our Total AFCON slot at home, the most crucial game will be against Malawi. Under all circumstances, the away game will be key. We need to get results from both games. I know, it will not be an easy game against Burkina Faso but we have the potential to get the positive results.

How important is it to seal qualification at home?

Like I have already said, winning at home remains very important. Winning against Burkina Faso at home will give us the confidence. This will motivate the team heading into the away contest against Malawi.

There are a couple of returning players on the team who had spent some time away. How fast will these players gel with the rest?

Murushid Juuko, Yunus Ssentamu, Abdul Lumala, Mathias Kigonya, Daniel Isiagi and others are back in the set up. This is good news to the players. Everyone knows the abilities of these players. The entire Uganda Cranes group has a special bond and has always had the spirit to work together.

FUFA entrusted the local coaches for these two crucial TOTAL AFCON qualifiers. How easy will it be a task for you?

We have the confidence of delivering at this stage. We have strengths and limitations. People have to judge us by the strengths and not the limitations. It is not about myself, Charles Mbabazi and Fred Kajoba, but it will be a case of serving the country diligently and protecting the job. We are not the best coaches on the land, but it is an honor that we were picked to present the local legion. We shall do all the preparations but the results belong to the mercy of God.