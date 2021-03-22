Tunisia: Covid-19 - 20 Fatalities and 629 Infections Reported On March 19

21 March 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 20 COVID-19 fatalities and 629 infections from 4,748 conducted tests, were reported on March 19, the Health Ministry said on Saturday evening in its daily report on the epidemiological situation in the country.

The death toll has hit 8,526 since the outbreak of the pandemic and the infection cases 245,405.

The number of recoveries jumped by 495, to 212,056.

1,025 hospitalisations were also reported on March 19, 262 of whom in intensive care units and 87 under ventilators in public and private health facilities, the ministry added.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

