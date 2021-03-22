Tunisia: Jerandi to Pay 3-Day Working Visit to DRC

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi will pay a working visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on March 22-24, bearer of a message of fraternity and friendship from President Kais Saied to his Congolese opposite number Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo.

During this visit, Jerandi will hold a set of meetings with the President of the DRC, Speakers of the National Assembly and the Senate and the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

These meetings will offer the occasion to discuss ways to boost bilateral cooperation, notably as regards the legal framework governing the Tunisian-Congolese relations and prospects to step up trade, a Foreign Ministry press release reads.

The working visit will also help exchange views and reinforce coordination on regional and international issues of mutual interest, the press release adds.

Jerandi will lead a Tunisian delegation to the 3rd session of the Tunisian-Congolese Business Forum, due to be organised on March 24-25 in Kinshasa, at the initiative of the Tunisia-Africa Business Council and Tunisia's Embassy in DRC.

The FM will further meet with new Head of the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) Bintou Keita, on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the participation of the Tunisian Brigade in the first contingent of blue hats in the DRC.

A meeting will also be held between the FM and Tunisian expats living in the DRC.