Nigeria: PDP Speaks On Obaseki's Delay in Forming Cabinet

Governor Godwin Obaseki is yet to constitute his cabinet since he was sworn in for a second term on November 12, 2020.

The National Vice Chair, South-south, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dan Orbih, said the delay in constituting the cabinet by the Edo State Government is not a sign of a divided party in the state.

Mr Orbih said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Benin.

"Not forming an executive cabinet cannot be a product of a divided house, that is purely a decision that lies within the powers of the governor," he said.

He noted that the delay in constituting the cabinet by the Edo Government might not be unconnected with reforms the government was carrying out in the state, especially in the civil service.

"And if the ongoing reforms are affecting the constitution of the cabinet, I think they have gone very far in the exercise.

"And we are looking forward to hearing from him very soon. So there is nothing like division in the house, the house is quite united.

Mr Orbih also said the 'quiet' in the state was "because people felt that the governor should be given time to fulfil his promise to the people".

"If there are things people have detected, if there are things not being done right, let the APC that God has put in the opposition in Edo rise up and say these things.

"Edo people are happy with what the governor is doing, so they are quiet," he said.

The PDP national vice chair called on Edo residents and Nigerians to continue to support the PDP.

"Nigerians have seen a PDP government in the past and they have experienced the government of APC. They can now see the difference.

"I can assure you that when voted back to power, PDP will be able to address all these problems that are beyond the APC leadership.

"And we will be able to put smiles on the faces of Nigerians again.

"There is hardship in the land," Mr Orbih added.

Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, were inaugurated for a second term in office on November 12, 2020, following their victory in the September 19 governorship election under the platform of the PDP.

The governor had shortly after his inauguration re-appointed Osarodion Ogie as the Secretary to the State Government. No other appointment has been made since then.

The All Progressives Congress and some residents of the state have criticised Mr Obaseki's delay in forming the cabinet.

"Unfortunately Mr Obaseki has denied the Edo people the benefit of the collective wisdom of ideas. So, he is running the state like a sole administrator not like a democratic governor and this portends great danger for the democratic processes in the state," one resident said.