Egypt: Speech By H.E. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi At the Celebration of the Egyptian Woman and the Mother of the Year

In the name of Allah, the Most Compassionate and the Most Merciful

Great Egyptian People,

Great Women of Egypt,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

At the outset, let me express my greatest pleasure and extreme pride as I witness today's annual Day of the great Egyptian Woman. I take advantage of this occasion to pay her tribute with pride, honor and appreciation. She is the nation's conscience and pulse and the faithful guardian of the Egyptian identity. Moreover, she is the backbone and the hope in every crisis has faced the state. She has been forever the protective shield in the face of any person trying to overturn the resolution of this country. Allow me to call you all to stand in tribute to the Egyptian woman, in appreciation of her great efforts and sacrifices for our dear homeland, Egypt.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Over the past years, the celebration of the Egyptian woman has become a tradition that is dear to us all and close to my heart in particular, as it has become an annual medal granted by the state to the Egyptian woman as an expression of gratitude, appreciation and respect for the daily efforts and sacrifices she makes and her tireless participation in building the nation. She is the mother; the river of giving, dedication and sacrifice, who faces all challenges without tiredness or boredom. She is also the strong, courageous and sincere daughter and wife, the working woman and the head of the family. We find her in all her roles in society enjoying a powerful personality along with the energy of giving and sacrifice that is devoid of any benefits.

The respect bestowed upon the Egyptian woman and appreciating her role is as old as the Egyptian civilization, as in ancient history, this appreciation reached the level of sanctity as the symbols of wisdom, justice and strength were all embodied in the image of a woman; thus, the Egyptian woman has preceded all women worldwide in maximizing her status in the society. Furthermore, the inspiring stories of the Egyptian woman in all fields have followed; being stories of struggle and sacrifice that deserves all our pride, appreciation and respect.

Great Women of Egypt,

Since I assumed the responsibility of this country, I offered the support and empowerment of women who play a pivotal role in the state's comprehensive development plan. Here, we are reaping the fruits of what we have done; the Egyptian woman has become a role model in all international forums in various fields.

Let me say it frankly to the Egyptian woman: "you are the heroine in the success of the state's policies and plans. We would not have reached what we are on now, except by your strength, determination and endurance. You have always been the elixir of success in every difficult equation that the nation has gone through.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

To continue the march of support and empowerment of the Egyptian woman, I direct the government to do the following:

- The Parliament shall urgently take the necessary measures to pass the Child Marriage Restraint, "Early Marriage", draft law as a separate law that stipulates explicitly the legal age of marriage.

- The Ministry of Transportation shall provide the utmost security for women and girls in all public means of transportation.

- The Central Bank shall study procedures that stipulate explicitly the prohibition of gender discrimination regarding loans and financing, taking into account the special circumstances of the neediest women.

- Entrust the Small and Medium Enterprise development Agency and the Ministry of Social Solidarity in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture and the National Council for Women to implement programs to support the urban woman through productive loans and financial literacy programs.

- The concerned ministries take the necessary measures towards curbing the phenomenon of fines and study the measures required to be taken to contribute to reducing them, in addition to facilitating the procedures for the initiatives in coordination with the concerned authorities.

- Assigning the Ministry of Planning and the National Council for Women to monitor the status of women in positions of decision-making, whether in leadership positions or in the boards of directors of public and private institutions.

Assigning the Ministry of Social Solidarity to simplify procedures for establishing nurseries and adopt a system to ensure their quality.

Great Egyptian Women,

I assure you that you are in the heart and mind of the Egyptian state and that protecting the future of the Egyptian girls and women is our priority carried out by all the state institutions.

We should all be aware that you are "Egypt's armor, its safety bulb and the key of its future."

Many Happy Returns of the day, and our dearest Egypt is progressing and forever flourishing.

Long Live Egypt, Long Live Egypt

May the Peace and Blessings of Allah Be upon You