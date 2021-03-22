Tanzania: Magufuli to Be Laid to Rest Friday

21 March 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Beatrice Kangai

President Joseph Magufuli, who was announced dead on Wednesday, will be buried on Friday, March 26.

A programme released by President Samia Suluhu, who replaced him on Friday, said Saturday marks the first day of moving and viewing the body.

President Suluhu also announced a 21-day mourning for Magufuli, adding that all flags of Tanzania will fly at half-mast for the period.

Here is the funeral programme:

March 20: The body will be taken to Lugalo Military Hospital then St Peter's Catholic Church in Dar es Salaam before proceeding to Uhuru Stadium for Tanzanian leaders to pay their last respects.

March 21: Public pays respects at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

March 22: Body flown to Dodoma for paying of last respects by public. Also a public holiday.

March 23: Body to be transferred to Zanzibar for locals to pay last respects.

March 24: Public to pay last respects in Mwanza before transfer of body to Chato

March 25: Family and public to pay last respect in Chato

March 26: Mass at Catholic Church in Chato followed by burial at his home. Also a public holiday.

Editor's Note: The Tanzanian government on Friday adjusted Magufuli's burial programme. This article has been updated to reflect the change.

