Egypt: Sisi Attends Ceremony Honoring Egyptian Women On Mother's Day

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi attended on Sunday a ceremony at Al Manara International Conference Center in New Cairo marking Egyptian women on the occasion of Mother's Day.

House of Representatives Speaker Hanafi Gebali, Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli, Azhar Sheikh Ahmed el Tayeb, Coptic Orthodox Pope Tawadrous II, Social Solidarity Minister Nevin el Qabbaj, Planning and Economic Development Minister Hala el Saeid, head of the National Council for Women Maya Morsi and a number with state officials attended the ceremony.

A narrative, "The Future Tree", was then played, with the voice of veteran actress En'am Saloussa telling the audience about the role of the National Council for Women (NCW) in promoting awareness of economic reform programs in Egypt. She cited an NCW campaign that started in 2016 and reached out to more than 70,000 Egyptian women.

In 2017, another campaign to enhance awareness of violence against women was launched and targeted some 260,000 men and women, Saloussa narrated.

She also mentioned campaigns to raise awareness about families' role in protecting the homeland, which also started in 2017 and addressed more than 800,000 women.

A campaign was then launched in 2018 to inform more than 1.5 million citizens about the importance of voting, Saloussa went on to say, noting that the female turnout has always been bigger at balloting stations.

A year later a campaign to empower women kicked off with the aim to get women's voice heard, Saloussa narrated.

Finally, in 2020, the Egyptian government started a campaign to educate people about the importance of recycling and to ring alarm bells about the coronavirus pandemic, the actress told the audience.