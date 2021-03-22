Egypt: Sisi's Spouse - Egyptian Mother Is Source of Endless Giving, Sacrifice

21 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Intissar El Sisi, spouse of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, said that Egyptian mother is a source of endless giving and sacrifice.

Posting on her accounts on social media, Mrs. Sisi greeted the Egyptian woman on the occasion of Mothers' Day.

She said: "My greetings and congratulations to every mother who has been a source of inspiration, struggle and backing for everyone. She has been an educator and a teacher who enjoys patience and wisdom and has been an origin of belonging to the nation and the homeland."

