Egypt: Higher Education Minister Reviews Report On Suez Canal University Projects

Higher Education Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar reviewed on Sunday a report on the 357-million-pound projects that were implemented for Suez Canal University.

The report was submitted by Acting President of Suez Canal University Ahmed Zaki and Assistant Minister for National Projects Anwar Ismail after their field visit of the projects.

The projects, include among others, the establishment of lecture halls for faculties of arts and commerce accommodating 650 students each, setting up an administrative building in the female students' Dormitory, establishment of student entry gates at the university, raising the efficiency of the university's network connection points, as well as completing the process of supplying and installing surveillance cameras at university buildings, setting up a firefighting station in the dorms and linking the university hospital's buildings with the information center room.

The minister praised commitment to implement the projects on time, saying the political leadership supports developing government universities through carrying out national projects aiming at upgrading the higher education system.