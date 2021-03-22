Egypt: Higher Education Minister Reviews Report On Suez Canal University Projects

21 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Higher Education Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar reviewed on Sunday a report on the 357-million-pound projects that were implemented for Suez Canal University.

The report was submitted by Acting President of Suez Canal University Ahmed Zaki and Assistant Minister for National Projects Anwar Ismail after their field visit of the projects.

The projects, include among others, the establishment of lecture halls for faculties of arts and commerce accommodating 650 students each, setting up an administrative building in the female students' Dormitory, establishment of student entry gates at the university, raising the efficiency of the university's network connection points, as well as completing the process of supplying and installing surveillance cameras at university buildings, setting up a firefighting station in the dorms and linking the university hospital's buildings with the information center room.

The minister praised commitment to implement the projects on time, saying the political leadership supports developing government universities through carrying out national projects aiming at upgrading the higher education system.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania Bids Farewell to Magufuli as Suluhu Takes Reins
Tanzania Swears In First Woman President, Samia Hassan Suluhu
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Three Major Challenges Facing Ethiopia
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.