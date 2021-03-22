Egypt: Housing Minister - Initial Estimates of Water Projects in Minya Hit Egp 1.9 Bn

21 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Housing Essam El Gazzar on Sunday March 21,2021 said that water station projects will be carried out to cover the needs of 192 villages in five townships in Minya governorate with an initial cost of EGP 1.932 billion.

The projects are part of the second phase "Descent Life" presidential initiative to develop rural areas and improve living conditions of residents, the minister said in a statement on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Head of the Drinking Water and Sanitary Drainage Company in Minya Yasser El Shahawy said the new projects will secure the establishment of four water stations in Al Udwa, Maghagha, Abu Qirqas and Malawi townships.

He noted that 13 projects will be planned for 81 villages with the aim of improving their water networks, adding that funds of 17 projects will be allocated for 104 villages which are deprived from potable water.

