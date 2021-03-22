Egypt: Emigration Minister Opens 'Itkalam Arabi' Camp for Egyptian Expats in California

Minister of Emigration & Egyptian Expatriates Affairs Nabila Makram opened the 13th edition of Speak Arabic "Etkalem Arabi" initiative in California, US to entrench the Egyptian identity among Egyptian expatriates' children.

In a statement issued by the ministry Sunday, the minister said the initiative is launched under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to consolidate the sense of belonging among Egyptian youngsters abroad and face up to any attempt meant to obliterate their identity.

Egyptian expats are ambassadors of Egypt in the countries they are residing in, Makram said, adding that still they could represent exemplary models for Egyptians at a very young age, according to the statement.

The minister stressed keenness on keeping in constant contact with all Egyptians abroad in line with President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives to respond to all their needs, the statement said.

The Ministry of Emigration has been organizing programs for the 2nd and 3rd generations, who have lived abroad their entire lives or moved abroad at a young age to promote Arabic language and Egyptian culture and identity.