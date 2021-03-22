Egypt: Agriculture Ministry - Egypt Officially Free From Equine Pythiosis

21 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Al Sayed el Quseir said the World Organization for Animal Health officially announced Egypt free from equine Pythiosis (Syphilis and glandors diseases).

In statements Sunday, the minister said thanks to the General Organization for Veterinary Services GOVS' strenuous efforts, Egypt is declared free from equine pythiosis-related diseases.

He highlighted the role of the GOVS in achieving strategic targets meant to develop the animal wealth domain, with a view to propelling the agriculture sector's contribution to the economy.

The announcement would in turn help in upping exportation of Egypt horses and enforcing the chance of Egypt's participation in international horse racing events, said the minister.

The OIE's international standards on animal health and welfare are prepared and updated by recognized scientific experts and are adopted at annual General Sessions of the World Assembly of OIE Delegates.

