President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said Sunday the Egyptian mother is the "key" to life and the nation's conscience.

On his social media official pages Sunday on the occasion of the celebrations marking the Mother's Day, the President said:" I congratulate all Egyptian mothers for being an embodiment of finest values of overwhelming kindness that bears warmth and safety shrouded with strength, determination and steadfastness ...all respect and appreciation, you are the key to life .... stay blessed.