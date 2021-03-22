Egypt: Sisi's Spouse - Egyptian Mother Is Source of Endless Giving, Sacrifice

Intissar El Sisi, spouse of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, said that Egyptian mother is a source of endless giving and sacrifice.

Posting on her accounts on social media, Mrs. Sisi greeted the Egyptian woman on the occasion of Mothers' Day.

She said: "My greetings and congratulations to every mother who has been a source of inspiration, struggle and backing for everyone. She has been an educator and a teacher who enjoys patience and wisdom and has been an origin of belonging to the nation and the homeland."