Egypt: Gamea - Govt Keen On Promoting Wood Sector to Meet National Industry Needs

21 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Trade and Industry Minister Niveen Gamea underlined the government's keenness on promoting the wood sector to cater for the market needs of this national industry, cut imports and export products to regional and international markets.

She highlighted the importance of forging a unified vision among the ministries and bodies concerned to develop this vital sector.

She made the remarks on Sunday while chairing the first meeting of the higher committee for wood which was formed under a decision by the premier.

She said the government seeks to increase furniture exports in addition to cutting wood imports which stand at dlrs 1.370 billion annually.

Gamea suggested establishing a data base of wood plantation in Egypt to help decision-makers set a future action plan for developing this sector.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Kamal, the head of the central administration of investment zones in the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones, said the Egyptian market is qualified to be a regional center for wood trade.

He noted that the authority is mulling a proposal on establishing a logistic zone for wood trade in Egypt to meet the needs of local and regional markets.

