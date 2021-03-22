Egypt Reports 644 New Coronavirus Cases, 45 Deaths

21 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Health and Population Ministry said Saturday that 644 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases to 194,771.

In a statement, Spokesperson for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 45 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 11,557.

As many as 233 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 149,489 so far, the spokesperson said.

