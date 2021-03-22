Seychelles: Leaders of Seychelles, Qatar Meet and Discuss Climate Change, Tourism, Trade

21 March 2021
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

Seychelles and Qatar are set to strengthen and diversify relations in several areas following talks between President Wavel Ramkalawan and Sheik Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, State House said on Sunday.

Ramkalawan and his delegation are currently on a three-day official visit to Qatar at the invitation of the Amir of Qatar.

During a discussion between the two leaders, key issues of common interest between Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, and Qatar were discussed. That included cooperation and exchange in areas such as tourism, budget support, sharing of technical expertise in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, maritime security, and trade and investment.

Seychelles and Qatar also signed two Memorandum of Understanding of which no further details were given.

Ramkalawan also addressed a group of 15 young Qatari leaders enrolled in the Qatar leadership programme, in a high-level dialogue session themed: The role of leadership, skills in decision-making process, lessons learned and challenges facing leaders and how to overcome them.

