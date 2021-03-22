Namibia: Mourners Turned Away At Walvis Bay Graveyard

SOME mourners at Walvis Bay had to stand outside the Kuisebmond graveyard on Saturday, as the police informed them they were too many to attend a burial.

While some accepted the reason that only a few close family members were allowed at the burial, others were unhappy, as they wanted to pay their last respects to their friend.

The police's acting regional commander in Erongo, deputy comissioner Tobie Gerber, said people were still ignoring Covid-19 rules, after many warmings.

"It is amazing that people are still complaining about funerals, while they knew for almost a year that they cannot gather in big groups.We understand that people are sad and need to comfort each other, but it gets difficult, especialy with the hugs and handshakes. If all of this continues, we might go back into lockdown, which is bad." he said.

Gerber said the police would continue monitoring funeral attendences, especially those that are Covid-19 related.

Three people from the Kuisebmond community were buried in the morning, almost at the same time.

Gerber also noted that he was surprised people were still complaining about the selling of alcohol on public holidays.

He said that all the rules must be followed, as the world is in a difficult situation.