Western Sahara: Minister of Public Health Calls On Citizens to Exercise Caution

Dakhla (Refugee Camps) — Minister of Public Health, National Secretariat member, Khaira Balahi Abbad, has called on citizens to exercise caution.

The Minister, accompanied by a government delegation, in a tour that led her Saturday to the wilaya of Dakhla in the refugee camps, called on citizens to exercise caution, be vigilant and apply preventive measures, especially with the registration of new cases of the Coronavirus.

On Thursday, the National Committee for the Prevention of the Coronavirus held an emergency meeting devoted to examining ways to take urgent action to combat the pandemic.