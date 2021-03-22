Zimbabwe: Vincent, Follet-Smith Makes Cut

Zimbabwe's professional golfers Scott Vincent and Ben Follet-Smith managed to maintain their composure to make the cut at the Magical Kenya Open and the Gauteng championship Presented by Betway respectively.

Vincent, who is taking part in his third European Tour tournament, had a last round of two-under to tie for position 62.

After opening with a round of two-under-par he followed it with a three-under on Friday to make the cut.

Follet-Smith, who is playing in the Sunshine Tour, carded rounds of 71, 66, 72 and 69 for a total ten-under to pocket R14 885.

Follet-Smith had taken the field with fellow Zimbabweans Mark Williams, Greg Bentley, Shaahid Mahmed and Mahommad Mandhu who all failed to make the cut.

Gauteng Championship Presented by Betway was won by former Zimbabwe Open champion J'be Kruger who finished on 21-under after the five rounds to pocket R158 500.

In the Kenya Open, Vincent, had taken to the field together with fellow countryman Robson Chinhoi who had an impressive round of four-under but failed to maintain the mojo as he retained a four-over to finish on level par to miss the cut.