Angola: Italy-Based Footballer Awarded Diploma, National Flag

21 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan footballer M'Bala Nzola, who plays for Italian football club Spezia Calcio, in the A series of the Italian championship, was Sunday awarded with a diploma of honour and an Angolan flag for being part of the national team for the first time.

The ceremony was led by the Angolan Ambassador to Italy, Maria de Fátima Jardim, and took place during the striker's visit to the diplomatic institution in Rome, before travelling to the African country, aiming at the double engagement of the Palancas Negras (nickname of national soccer team) in the race for the CAN'2022 in Cameroon.

On the occasion, Fátima Jardim said that "we can make sport a patriotic cause to promote and help the growth of the country", wishing the player success in should he debut in the national team.

M'Bala Nzola thanked the Embassy for the gesture and pledged to give his utmost, in a ceremony attended by diplomats and members of the Angolan community.

The 25-year-old striker has been a regular at Spezia Calcio since October 2020, a club located in the Liguria region of northern Italy.

The ceremony was led by the Angolan Ambassador to Italy, Maria de Fátima Jardim, and took place during the striker's visit to the diplomatic institution in Rome, before travelling to the African country, aiming at the double engagement of the Palancas Negras (nickname of national soccer team) in the race for the CAN'2022 in Cameroon.

On the occasion, Fátima Jardim said that "we can make sport a patriotic cause to promote and help the growth of the country", wishing the player success in should he debut in the national team.

M'Bala Nzola thanked the Embassy for the gesture and pledged to give his utmost, in a ceremony attended by diplomats and members of the Angolan community.

The 25-year-old striker has been a regular at Spezia Calcio since October 2020, a club located in the Liguria region of northern Italy.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania Bids Farewell to Magufuli as Suluhu Takes Reins
Tanzania Swears In First Woman President, Samia Hassan Suluhu
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Three Major Challenges Facing Ethiopia
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.