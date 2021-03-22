Angola: Italy-Based Footballer Awarded Diploma, National Flag

Luanda — Angolan footballer M'Bala Nzola, who plays for Italian football club Spezia Calcio, in the A series of the Italian championship, was Sunday awarded with a diploma of honour and an Angolan flag for being part of the national team for the first time.

The ceremony was led by the Angolan Ambassador to Italy, Maria de Fátima Jardim, and took place during the striker's visit to the diplomatic institution in Rome, before travelling to the African country, aiming at the double engagement of the Palancas Negras (nickname of national soccer team) in the race for the CAN'2022 in Cameroon.

On the occasion, Fátima Jardim said that "we can make sport a patriotic cause to promote and help the growth of the country", wishing the player success in should he debut in the national team.

M'Bala Nzola thanked the Embassy for the gesture and pledged to give his utmost, in a ceremony attended by diplomats and members of the Angolan community.

The 25-year-old striker has been a regular at Spezia Calcio since October 2020, a club located in the Liguria region of northern Italy.

