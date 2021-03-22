Malawi: Mzuzu University Calculus 1201 Exam Paper Leaks, Investigations Underway

22 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

An examination leakage scandal has once again hit Mzuzu University with Calculus 1201 paper said to have massively leaked.

The northern region-based university started administering end of semester examinations last Friday,19th March, 2021, with first year students starting their exams with Calculus 1201 paper.

According to reliable sources, the paper leaked a day before.

"It's déjà vu, yet again, Chief. The paper leaked to some Education and Water Resource Management students.

"In an act of benevolence, some students shared and discussed the paper overnight and those who learnt of the overnight skullduggery, after the fact, spilled the beans," said our highly placed source whose version was corroborated by other equally reliable sources, all these sources speaking on very strict condition of anonymity, taking into account the sensitivity of the issue.

Meanwhile, pro-fairness lecturers in the Mathematics department are taking the allegations very seriously and have since instituted an investigation where they are encouraging students to bring forth their evidence for them to present to management for an informed decision to be made over the matter.

Efforts to talk to Mzuni Registrar Yonamu Ngwira proved futile as his line went an answered.

Not long ago, Mzuni made headlines for similar allegations. Then, the leakage was Chemistry 1101. After similar investigations as the mathematics department have instituted, the paper ended up being cancelled and a new paper was ordered by management to be administered.

It has been learnt that leakages, some which go unnoticed, of examination papers at Mzuzu University are a common occurance and according to our sources, the problem, they claim, is attributed to some promiscuous Lecturers who deliberately leak papers in exchange for sexual favours from the vulnerable young and tender girls with management always being on the defensive to secure the institution's reputation but without addressing such examination security lapses which give birth to such scandals.

Before closure of schools due to the second wave of Covid-19, Mzuzu University made headlines for sex for grades scandal where the investigative report revealed that some Lecturers at the institution are in the habit of sexually brutalizing female students in exchange for grades.

A senior university official and students were quoted confirming the findings of the report.

However, University Registrar Yonamu Ngwira was quoted saying that what the senior official had said was not the official position of the University.

He said that the University had since instituted an enquiry to look into the complaints.

