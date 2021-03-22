Liberia Gets U.S.$17.2 M to Protect West Point Against Coastal Erosion

22 March 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Green Climate Fund (GCF) on Friday, March 19, 2021 approved a US$17.2 million grant for the Monrovia Metropolitan Climate Resilience Project, aim at protecting West Point against coastal erosion and storm.

The Monrovia Metropolitan Climate Resilience Project intends to address life-threatening climate change-related impacts of sea-level rise, coastal erosion and urban encroachment into vital mangrove ecosystems.

The project will be implemented by the Environmental Protection Agency of Liberia (EPA) with support from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) for six years and is expected to benefit approximately 250, 000 vulnerable people living in the Monrovia metropolitan area.

The Monrovia Metropolitan Climate Resilience Project is also expected to indirectly benefit approximately 1 million people - a quarter of the country's total population - through the adoption of an integrated coastal zone management approach for Liberia, a release from the EPA said.

EPA Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Prof. Wilson K. Tarpeh said the project will expand our coastal defenses, enhance livelihoods, and create new economic opportunities for the Liberian people as well as improve the protection of the vulnerable mangrove ecosystems in the Monrovian Metropolitan Area.

"The project will protect our people from the existential risks posed by the climate crisis," Prof. Tarpeh emphasized.

