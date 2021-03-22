Nigeria: LASG, WaterAid Nigeria Seal Deal On Regulation of Water Sector

The Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission (LSWRC) and WaterAid Nigeria has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to improve on its capacity to effectively regulate the water sector in the state.

The MoU would contribute to delivering the objectives of the National Action Plan for the revitalisation of the water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) sector in the state.

Speaking at the signing ceremony recently in Lagos, the Executive Secretary, LSWRC, Funke Adepoju, said for the collaboration to enhance ability to function and improve performance; the need to strengthen institutional capacity and regulatory framework benchmarking against international best practices must be in place.

Adepoju further stated that the partnership would strengthen service delivery in the state.

She added that it would serve as an avenue where the state government would champion water regulation in Nigeria because it was critical to integrated water resource management.

The Country Director, WaterAid Nigeria, Evelyn Meere, remarked that currently, Nigeria was off track from achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6 on clean water and sanitation for all by 2030.

She hinted that with the challenge posed by climate change, the task has become even more daunting and the emphasis on water quality, "the crucial role of regulation becoming even more relevant and inevitable."

She maintained that such partnership was timely and necessary to generate the needed momentum in fulfilling its mandate to the people.

Meere, urged stakeholders in the water, sanitation and hygiene sector and government parastatals, to continue to prioritise access to WASH and increase investment in the sector to cater to the needs of the residents of the state.

She stated that the allocated funds are used effectively to strengthen WASH access for better health, socio-economic, gender and education outcomes, thereby contributing to ending poverty, inequality and ensuring adequate pandemic preparedness.

According to her, "WaterAid recognises that strong partnerships are central to achieving our goals and are very delighted to deepen this partnership with the LSWRC.

"We believe that such a partnership is timely and necessary to generate the needed momentum in fulfilling our mandates to the people.

"Together, we are set to make a big difference through ourr collective efforts in changing the lives of people for good, by providing access to sustained water supply to the good people of Lagos State."