Malawi: Taskforce for Wanderers' Renaissance Resigns Following Strong Resistance

A taskforce that was formed some two and a half months ago to facilitate for the renaissance of the team's fortunes following Be Forward's withdrawal of sponsorship, has resigned following strong resistance from "pockets of both the executive and supporters committees".

In a statement, the taskforce -- a group of Mighty Wanderers enthusiasts that included influential former players -- says they were invited by the Executive Committee through chairperson, Simon Sikwese to, among others, kick-start the registration process of the team as a limited liability company.

It was also given the task to assist the team identify short-term financial resources and come up with a commercialization blue-print for an initial two-year period.

The taskforce -- represented by former chairpersons Humphrey Mvula and Gift Mkandawire; former team manager Limbani Magomero and Mavuto Missi -- has been regularly meeting where the team's executive was being represented by chairperson Sikwese and other members.

The supporters committee was also represented by its chairperson Mervin Nkunika and two of his committee members.

From the meetings and tasks given, the taskforce says it has so far "managed to identify five prospective sponsorship/partnership possibilities that require further refinement and detailed discussions".

It has also "managed to convince over fifty high profile latent Wanderers supporters who have agreed to actively take part in the initial registration of Wanderers Football Club as a limited company for two seasons".

"The taskforce team proposed this two seasons window to allow all supporters to develop consensus on what kind of registration model the team would like to adopt," continues the statement.

"However, for most of prospective financiers, as either sponsors or partners, wanted to deal with a team that is properly registered as a business entity and not a team that is operating as a loose association."

In cognizance that the terms of office for both supporters and the executive would expire in two years' time, the taskforce said it decided to come-up with a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to guide the future processes for this initial two seasons' registration.

This was to be between the supporters committee and the executive committee - on one hand - and the taskforce on the other as the MoU was to define the relationship of the three committees going forward.

"It was never the duty of the taskforce to assume the responsibility of briefing neither the supporters committee nor the executive committee," further says the statement.

"We agreed and demanded that the respective chairpersons would be briefing their colleagues after each meeting. It was at the stage of drawing the said MoU that the taskforce noticed pockets of resistance from both the executive and supporters committee.

"The taskforce intervened by talking to larger representations of both the executive and the supporters committee [and it] was at this point satisfied that every stakeholder had been taken on board.

"The taskforce is surprised to note that there are still some position holders who believe that someone would come-up to bail out this team in its current form.

"There are also individuals who believe that this proposed registration can only take place if their names were included as 'initial directors'."

The taskforce further contends that its "interest has always been to see the team take off from the current state, and at least secure either identity by the sale of the shares of the team or through identification of a prospective sponsor".

"Most members of the taskforce have run Wanderers Football Team before but to date they continue to contribute small changes towards its operations" and thus made sure "to include former players in this registration" process.

"Now that there is resistance from pockets of both the executive and supporters committee, we have collectively decided to lay-off our hands -- probably the present executive committee will continue from where we have left off.

"Meanwhile, we advise all those that we had invited to join the renaissance of Wanderers Football Team, and prospective sponsors that we had contacted to wait for the cooling of emotions, rationalization of personal egos and acceptance by the remaining few to realize that Wanderers Football Team is bigger than the individuals.

"We thank each taskforce member for volunteering to save Wanderers Football Team from the bumpy road ahead."

The statement adds a list of Wanderers enthusiasts that could be approached for consideration as 'directors' for the Wanderers Football Club limited company, that include Aslam Gaffar; Rashid Gaffar; James Chuma; Thom Mpinganjira; Humphrey Mvula; Jack Kamwendo; Prof. Frank Taulo; Justice Lovemore Chikopa; Phillip Madinga; Justice Masautso Msungama.

Others such as Vizenge Kumwenda; Suzgo Ngwira; MPs Chippi Mpinganjira, George Zulu, Wendy Kavalo Ntenjera and Ulemu Chilapondwa as well as Lumbani Zgambo.

The list continues with Adelaide Migogo; Ernest Maganga; Prof. Chimimba (South Africa); current club chairperson; Simon Sikwese; Henry Chibowa; Chulu Mkangama; lawyer Chancy Gondwe.

Gift Mkandawire has also been proposed together with lawyer David Kanyenda; Limbani Magomero; Patrick Tsonga; Brigadier General Kingsley Magomero.

MP Lawrence Sitolo has been proposed alongside Councillor Herbert Mkandawire; Councillor Makwinja; Brigadier General Phillip Nyamali; Harry Msiska; Mervin Nkuruka; Davie Msadala; Nyongani Gondwe; Mavuto Missi; Dash Kalinde; Chris Gondwe; Feroz Kamwana and former players Joseph Kamwendo and Thom Milanzi.