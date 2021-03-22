Namibia: Swakopmund Night Market Back After Covid-19 Interruption

The Swakopmund Night Market has returned to the coastal town after a year-long absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The market, which took place at the town's Tiger Reef on Saturday, was held to provide a platform to the community to connect, sell, advertise and network small businesses.

The event featured stalls, food, entertainment for children and live performances.

Event organiser Danien van Niekerk said the idea for the market initially came from the general manager of the Swakopmund Hotel and Entertainment Centre, Janet Wilson-Moore.

"She reached out to me and asked if I would be interested in running with the idea. She always wanted to start a night market at the hotel, but did not have the time to organise it herself. I was of course in for it. Here people have heaps of fun," Van Niekerk said.

The first market took place in June 2019, and has grown ever since. "The event continues to be successful month after month with between 300 and 2 000 visitors," said Van Niekerk.

"The event has certainly grown in all ways possible. We have more vendors and visitors each time and an extended kids entertainment area. The market's online presence has also grown in followers and supporters. We have also established a website to support the whole concept of the market. At this point the website is a virtual platform and everyone who books a stall with us automatically goes onto the website too," she said.

Van Niekerk added that the website, where each vendor has their own virtual stall that customers can visit, is also handy for people who saw something they liked at the market but missed the chance to buy it.

Van Niekerk said the Covid-19 pandemic affected the market badly, with the event having been shut down completely for a whole year, after the last market on Valentine's Day 2020.

With the market restarted, guidelines to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus are followed to ensure people's comfort and safety, she said.

Van Niekerk also said another market would be held soon.