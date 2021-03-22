Namibia: Swakopmund Night Market Back After Covid-19 Interruption

21 March 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Rinelda Mouton

The Swakopmund Night Market has returned to the coastal town after a year-long absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The market, which took place at the town's Tiger Reef on Saturday, was held to provide a platform to the community to connect, sell, advertise and network small businesses.

The event featured stalls, food, entertainment for children and live performances.

Event organiser Danien van Niekerk said the idea for the market initially came from the general manager of the Swakopmund Hotel and Entertainment Centre, Janet Wilson-Moore.

"She reached out to me and asked if I would be interested in running with the idea. She always wanted to start a night market at the hotel, but did not have the time to organise it herself. I was of course in for it. Here people have heaps of fun," Van Niekerk said.

The first market took place in June 2019, and has grown ever since. "The event continues to be successful month after month with between 300 and 2 000 visitors," said Van Niekerk.

"The event has certainly grown in all ways possible. We have more vendors and visitors each time and an extended kids entertainment area. The market's online presence has also grown in followers and supporters. We have also established a website to support the whole concept of the market. At this point the website is a virtual platform and everyone who books a stall with us automatically goes onto the website too," she said.

Van Niekerk added that the website, where each vendor has their own virtual stall that customers can visit, is also handy for people who saw something they liked at the market but missed the chance to buy it.

Van Niekerk said the Covid-19 pandemic affected the market badly, with the event having been shut down completely for a whole year, after the last market on Valentine's Day 2020.

With the market restarted, guidelines to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus are followed to ensure people's comfort and safety, she said.

Van Niekerk also said another market would be held soon.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania Bids Farewell to Magufuli as Suluhu Takes Reins
Tanzania Swears In First Woman President, Samia Hassan Suluhu
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Three Major Challenges Facing Ethiopia
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.