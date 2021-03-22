Namibia: Rehoboth Area Crash Claims Five Lives

The Rehoboth police have confirmed that five people were killed when a car crashed into a wall in the Bahnhof area on Saturday night.

Five of the seven occupants of a Land Rover that collided with a wall were killed when the vehicle burst into flames after the crash, the police's crime investigation coordinator in the Hardap region, deputy commissioner Eric Clay, said on Sunday. Clay said the incident happened around 23h00 on Saturday.

He said two of the occupants of the vehicle managed to get out of the car after the crash, but the other five occupants were trapped in the ensuing blaze.

"We are in the process of identifying the victims," Clay said. "We don't know if these people were intoxicated but what we know is that they were allegedly speeding," he said.