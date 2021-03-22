Malawi: Govt Underfunds Constituency Demarcation Exercise

21 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) officials are worried that the government has grossly underfunded the constituency demarcation exercise.

MEC chairperson Chifundo Kachale said out of the K2.3 billion budget, Treasury has only released K500000.

He said the low budget will affect the demarcation exercise.

Meanwhile, Kachale said MEC has shifted commencement of constituency demarcation exercise from this month to mid-April.

Kachale said that the shift has been necessitated by the March 30 by-elections.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania Bids Farewell to Magufuli as Suluhu Takes Reins
Tanzania Swears In First Woman President, Samia Hassan Suluhu
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Three Major Challenges Facing Ethiopia
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.