Namibia: One Person Killed, Another Injured in Omusati

One person was killed while another was seriously injured on Saturday night following a vehicle crash between Oshikuku and Okalongo in Omusati region.

Omusati regional police commander commissioner Titus Shikongo said the incident happened at about 22h20 at Oshiteyatemo village.

The driver of a blue Honda Fit, who was driving from Oshikuku towards Okalongo, allegedly lost control after he failed to negotiate a curve at Oshiteyatemo village, causing the vehicle to overturn, Shikongo said. He was carrying one passenger.

"The lone passenger was critically injured and was rushed to Oshikuku Roman Catholic Hospital. Unfortunately, he died on the way to the hospital. The driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to Oshikuku Catholic Hospital in a critical condition," he added.

Shikongo said police have identified the deceased person as Kaanduka Indileni (32) from Endola village in Ohangwena region.

His family has been informed.