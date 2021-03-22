Kenya: Candidates Warned Against Cheating as KCPE Exams Kick Off

22 March 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Faith Nyamai

Standard 8 candidates begin their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams Monday with the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) warning against any malpractices.

While overseeing the opening of the exams container Nairobi's Lang'ata West, Knec Chief Executive Mercy Karogo asked headteachers to be on high alert and ensure they deliver credible exams.

"No exam malpractice should be witnessed during this exams," said Dr Karogo.

The exams, which are normally done at the end of the year, are coming five months later after the 2020 tests were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Knec registered 1,191,725 candidates who will be doing the tests in 28,467 KCPE examination centres.

The exams will be administered from Monday, March 22 and end on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

