Namibia: Rehoboth Police Commander Laid to Rest

21 March 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Boois

Rehoboth Police Station commander Max Joodt (49) was laid to rest at Mariental on Saturday.

Due to Covid-19 regulations, Joodt was buried in a private ceremony, attended by only close family, friends and colleagues.

The staff officer of the police's operations subdivision in the Hardap region, chief inspector Gerson Garoeb, described Joodt as a dedicated officer who was ranked as one of the best station commanders in the Namibian Police.

"He was very serious about his job. Went the extra mile to help his community and he was friendly. He had a great sense of humour, that's how I will remember him," said Garoeb.

Joodt went missing on 7 March. His body was found with a gunshot wound to the head near a cellphone tower in the Block G residential area of Rehoboth on 9 March.

According to the crime investigation coordinator of the police in the Hardap region, deputy commissioner Eric Clay, the cause of Joodt's death is still being investigated as there was no evidence at the scene that indicated he had died by suicide.

Joodt is survived by his wife and children.

